Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 31.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.