Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 137 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 79.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
In other F5 news, Director Alan Higginson sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total value of $197,810.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,407.14. The trade was a 7.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F5 stock opened at $263.95 on Tuesday. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $267.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.95.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.43 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. F5’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.
F5 declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
