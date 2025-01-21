Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 477 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,064,000 after buying an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 87,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,091 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $1,015,025.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $129.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $121.56 and a one year high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

