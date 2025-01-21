Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 65.9% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,298,577.65. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total transaction of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,171 shares of company stock worth $5,768,325. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PNC stock opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.43. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.69 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

