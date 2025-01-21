Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 826 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 330.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.03. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 233.80% and a net margin of 42.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.92%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

