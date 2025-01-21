Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 16,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Monster Beverage by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,748.60. This represents a 11.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. UBS Group decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNST

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.