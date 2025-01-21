Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $601,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $957,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 157,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.8 %

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

