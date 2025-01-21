Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 136.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 91,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,822,000 after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $7,692,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE JCI opened at $81.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $9,358,113.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

