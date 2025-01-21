Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stake Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,480 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $1,970,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rita J. Heise sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $845,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,400. This trade represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,660 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,126 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

Fastenal stock opened at $76.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $84.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,842,560.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.57%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.