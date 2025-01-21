Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,647 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 180,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,416,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 929,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LYG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

