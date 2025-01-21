Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 97,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.9 %

LYG opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

See Also

