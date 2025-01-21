Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $262.03 and a 52-week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

