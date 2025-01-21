Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Persium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1,906.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 184,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.59. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

