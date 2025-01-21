Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Gannett were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gannett by 1.3% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 174,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Gannett by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gannett by 0.8% during the third quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 5.4% in the third quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 109,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCI opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $734.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

