DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Holdings Lifted by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in DoorDash by 930.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 675,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,534,000 after buying an additional 610,388 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,142,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,186 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Argus raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.97.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total value of $8,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 108,334 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $19,507,703.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $270,105. This represents a 98.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,333 shares of company stock worth $177,556,541 in the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.59 and its 200-day moving average is $146.73. The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.71. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $181.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

