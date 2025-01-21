TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,830,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $744,663,000 after purchasing an additional 161,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,639,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,526,000 after buying an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth $114,220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLD. Evercore ISI cut shares of TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.84. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $302.70 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.86.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

