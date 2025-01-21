Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases Shares of 51,153 Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 51,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interface by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,308,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Interface by 688.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 224,395 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $473,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,360.51. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,237 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Interface from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

