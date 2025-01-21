Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,636 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Twilio by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $117.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,655. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWLO

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.