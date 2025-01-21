Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $488,000 in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BK Technologies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BK Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BK Technologies by 64,342.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in BK Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BK Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles T. Lanktree sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,215. This represents a 64.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK Technologies Price Performance

About BK Technologies

BKTI stock opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.23. BK Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.70.

(Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.