Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 7.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Matthews International from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Matthews International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MATW opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $960.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 1.14. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $35.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.81%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

