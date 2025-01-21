Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,994 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

