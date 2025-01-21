Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 22,641 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.21% of LSI Industries worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $3,682,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,439,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,392,000 after purchasing an additional 162,160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after buying an additional 94,564 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the third quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 117.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

LYTS stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $573.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

