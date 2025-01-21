Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 136 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 105.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 10.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAM opened at $251.90 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.21 and a 52 week high of $371.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.39.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.40.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

