Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of G-III Apparel Group worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.75. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

