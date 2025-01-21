Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,325 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter worth $4,792,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $1,614,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,386,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,879,000 after buying an additional 112,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FBP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,223.10. The trade was a 9.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $19.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $234.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

First BanCorp. Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.