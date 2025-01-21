Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 2,736 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 39,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.48.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $517.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.23 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.80.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

