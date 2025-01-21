The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.17% of ODP worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 31.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of ODP by 108.7% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 124,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of ODP by 2,219.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 571,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 546,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of -27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.89). ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ODP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ODP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

