Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

NYSE:ETD opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $26.53 and a one year high of $35.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $286,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,360,116.35. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading

