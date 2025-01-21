Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.
Insider Transactions at Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mission Produce
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.