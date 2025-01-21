Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13.

Insider Transactions at Mission Produce

Mission Produce Company Profile

In other Mission Produce news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $102,034.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,935,899.50. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay A. Pack sold 59,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $869,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,922,852. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786. 41.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

