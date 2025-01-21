Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% in the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $168.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.