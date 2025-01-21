Financial Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 851 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

