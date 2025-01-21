Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,144 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

