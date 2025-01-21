Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 0.4% of Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $237.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 193.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.19 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.