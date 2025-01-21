Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,855 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $389.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.33.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

