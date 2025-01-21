Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires New Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 45,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,040,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after buying an additional 123,361 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 26,473 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Deluxe news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.57 per share, for a total transaction of $53,975.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,227.20. The trade was a 1.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deluxe

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a market cap of $996.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.