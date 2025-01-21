Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 71.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

