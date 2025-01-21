Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Holdings Lifted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. The trade was a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.16, for a total value of $5,208,619.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 306,752 shares in the company, valued at $74,283,064.32. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,790,912. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora Increases Dividend

NYSE COR opened at $242.11 on Tuesday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.77 and a twelve month high of $253.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cencora from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

