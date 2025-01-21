Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.2% during the second quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,751,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 110,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a market cap of $353.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,220. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

