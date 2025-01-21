Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.5% in the second quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 10,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.73.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.