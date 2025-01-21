Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.5% in the second quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 10,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Visa by 23.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 21,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
NYSE:V opened at $319.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.73.
Visa Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on V
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.