Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total value of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on YUM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $141.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.24.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 21.13%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

