Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $493.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.