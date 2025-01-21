Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 295 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,356,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,469,792,000 after buying an additional 1,022,589 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,741,075 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,473,008,000 after buying an additional 828,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Tesla by 13.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,377,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,763 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,545,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,328,884,000 after acquiring an additional 301,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,201,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 621,886 shares of company stock valued at $213,451,751 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities downgraded Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tesla from $280.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.33.

Tesla Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $426.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.94 and a 200 day moving average of $288.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 116.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

