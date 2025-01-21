Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,807,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 604,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,750,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,982,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 308,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

