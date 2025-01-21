Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 442 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

