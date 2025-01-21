Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

