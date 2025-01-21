Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $209.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192,733.80. This trade represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,206 shares of company stock valued at $4,889,435. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

