Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 12,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

OHI opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

