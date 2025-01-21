Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 909 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 133.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAL. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,152 shares of the airline’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the airline’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Melius Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other news, CEO Robert D. Isom, Jr. sold 102,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,763,009.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,967,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,079,004.64. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

