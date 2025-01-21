Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 587 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 110.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 46.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 23.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mosaic by 85.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $23.56 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

