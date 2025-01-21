Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VFMO. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,049,000. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 431,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VFMO opened at $170.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. The firm has a market cap of $578.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

